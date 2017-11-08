Dana White: Conor McGregor could fight at UFC 219

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since defeating Eddie Alvarez with a second-round KO to win the lightweight belt in November of 2016, but that could soon change.

After some time away to prepare and hold a world class mega-fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, UFC president Dana White said on Tuesday that McGregor’s octagon return could come as early as UFC 219, which will be held in Las Vegas.

Dana White says he’ll hash out the UFC 219 main event for Las Vegas by the end of the week and said @TheNotoriousMMA return “will be in Vegas” and “could be” on that Dec. 30 date. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) November 8, 2017

If McGregor does return at UFC 219, it’s expected that he’ll defend his lightweight title against interim champion Tony Ferguson.

White also hinted that somewhere down the line, it’s possible McGregor will enter into another world class mega-fight, this time with Georges St. Pierre, who returned at UFC 217 with an impressive victory over Michael Bisping.

“Listen, I’ll never say never but [GSP] weighs 185 and Conor weighs 155,” White told TMZ Sports.

Although any fight between McGregor and GSP rests in the distant future, Bovada sportsbook has already given GSP the better odds.