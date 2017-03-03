Ad Unit
Friday, March 3, 2017

Dana White: Khabib ‘went rogue’, fight could have been saved

March 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White was upset on Friday with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team for the way they handled the fighter’s weight cut struggles ahead of UFC 209 on Saturday.

Khabib’s scheduled fight with Tony Ferguson was called off on Friday after Khabib went to the hospital following a failed attempt at a weight cut. Doctors recommended that he not go through with his scheduled fight.

Appearing on FS1 Friday, White said the fight could have been saved had Khabib’s team called him instead of going to the hospital.

Khabib walks around at over 190 pounds, though he fights at 156. He is 24-0 in his professional MMA career and was set to fight for the interim lightweight championship.

This is not the first time Khabib has failed to make weight for a fight. He had the same issue in 2013 prior to his fight with Abel Trujillo and fought at a catch weight.

Perhaps had White been informed of Khabib’s difficulties with his weight cut, he would have told the fighter to get healthy, and he would have just set things up for a catch weight.


