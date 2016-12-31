Dana White believes Ronda Rousey will fight again

UFC chief Dana White is a lot more optimistic about Ronda Rousey’s UFC future than many of the sport’s fans are.

White believes Rousey will fight again at some point after she fell to Amanda Nunes Friday night in just 48 seconds.

Dana White tells me his hunch is that @RondaRousey will fight again. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) December 31, 2016

We don’t know what Rousey is pondering at the moment, but we have some evidence to suggest this might be wishful thinking on White’s part. Rousey has said herself her UFC career is in the home stretch. She looked absolutely shattered after Friday’s defeat, and it’s a really big question as to whether she wants to go through all the training and preparation again having been so thoroughly embarrassed a second time.