Dana White: Ronda Rousey will ‘probably’ retire

Ronda Rousey’s last fight came in December 2016 and that may very well be the last one of her mixed martial arts career.

Rousey began her career in 2011 and won her first 12 fights as a professional before suffering a defeat to Holly Holm in 2015. During that time, she captured the UFC Women’s Bantamweight title and became a worldwide star.

Rousey followed the loss to Holm with another defeat in her next match, this time to Amanda Nunes. We haven’t seen Rousey in the octagon since and, as Dana White speculates, we may never again.

“I think people realize she’s probably going to retire,” White told ESPN.

“And the way she is, is what made everybody get behind her,” he continued. “It’s what blew up the women’s divisions. Now she’s going to move on to the next chapter of her life, get married and have kids, do that thing. It’s not sad, it’s the way she wanted it.”

If Rousey does decide to move on to the post-fighting stage of her life, she will leave behind a lasting legacy in mixed martial arts. She dominated the sport for a period of time, became a champion, and played a role in the growth of the women’s side of UFC.

At just 30 years old, Rousey is obviously at an age where she could still compete at a high level, if she chose to. However, on the heels of two consecutive losses, Rousey may decide to leave that portion of her life in the past.