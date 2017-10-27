Dana White rips teen suing Michael Bisping

UFC president Dana White is highly critical and skeptical of the teenager who is suing Michael Bisping.

Bisping is getting set to face Georges St-Pierre next weekend at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the fight, he’s being faced with a lawsuit filed by a 19-year-old who says the UFC fighter grabbed him by the throat at a 24 Hour Fitness gym this summer.

White has an idea about the accuser.

“I’m sure it’s that typical f–king p—y who opens his mouth at the f–ing gym, and then Bisping goes over and—I don’t know what Bisping did to him, but now he wants to f–ing sue Bisping—should have shut your f–ing face in the first place,” White said on the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast (h/t Bleacher Report).

The accuser claimed that police were called and Bisping was arrested for assault and battery. Bisping was investigated, but no charges were filed. According to TMZ, the accuser “says he’s had to see doctors for his injuries and now suffers from nightmares and anxiety as a result of the alleged attack. He’s suing for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more.”

Bisping has been dismissive about the matter.

“I haven’t even been served with papers. They’re suing the UFC, they’re suing 24-Hour Fitness, they’re suing William Morris Endeavor, they’re suing Michael Bisping. So good luck with that. It’s completely infactual,” Bisping said this week of the allegations. He also said “I’m not losing too much sleep and it’s not correct.”

Bisping is the current UFC middleweight champion.