Dana White thinks Ronda Rousey will not fight again

Dana White previously said after Ronda Rousey lost to Amanda Nunes last month that he thought Rousey would fight again, but now he thinks otherwise.

Appearing on the UFC.com’s “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, White said based on his conversation with Rousey, he thinks she is done fighting.

“Her spirits are good and she’s doing her own thing,” White said, via SI. “In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now — and I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her, it’s her thing — but I wouldn’t say she fights again. I think she’s probably done. I think she’s going to ride off in the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

Rousey was 12-0 and on top of the sports world until losing to Holly Holm in Nov. 2015. She was so shaken by the defeat it took her over a year to get back to fighting again. Then she lost to Amanda Nunes for her second straight defeat, leading many to say the mystique had worn off.

“It’s not even that I think it was an invincible thing,” White said. “She’s so competitive that her career record meant everything to her and once she lost, she started to say to herself, ‘What the f— am I doing? This is my whole life? This is it? I want to experience doing other things.’ That’s what she started to do. She’s got a lot of money. She’s never going to need money again. Unless you spend money like crazy, you’re not going to need money again when you have that kind of money Ronda has, and she’s not a big spender. She has a cute place down in Venice, California. She’s got some plans, I think she wants to move to a desolate place and do her thing.”

Though Rousey does not owe it to anyone to fight again, it would be nice to see her back in the octagon just so she could go out on a winning note instead of leaving the sport with two straight losses. She’s still a top fighter and should remind fans of that.