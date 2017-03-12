This Edson Barboza flying knee knockout was incredible

Edson Barboza had a knockout so unreal on Saturday that it demands your attention.

Barboza beat Beneil Dariush at “UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum” on Saturday night in Brazil in the second round. He did so with this spectacular flying knee:

UNREAL! @EdsonBarbozaJr is a human highlight reel. Flying Knee to the moon landed on Dariush FTW. #UFCFortaleza https://t.co/PNJtzlLvz6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 12, 2017

That was good enough to give Barboza the Performance of the Night.

The Brazilian fighter is now an impressive 19-4.