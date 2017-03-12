Ad Unit
Sunday, March 12, 2017

This Edson Barboza flying knee knockout was incredible

March 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

Edson Barboza knee

Edson Barboza had a knockout so unreal on Saturday that it demands your attention.

Barboza beat Beneil Dariush at “UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum” on Saturday night in Brazil in the second round. He did so with this spectacular flying knee:

That was good enough to give Barboza the Performance of the Night.

The Brazilian fighter is now an impressive 19-4.

  • Filed Under:
  • MMA

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus