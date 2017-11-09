Georges St-Pierre taken to hospital after UFC 217 with neck injury

Georges St-Pierre’s victory during UFC 217 came with an injury that resulted in a trip to a local hospital afterward.

St-Pierre and Michael Bisping went to battle in the main event of last weekend’s event at Madison Square Garden. St-Pierre claimed the win via a rear-naked choke in the third round.

After the bout, St-Pierre was noticeably absent from the post-fight press conference. During an interview with MMAFighting.com, St-Pierre revealed it was because of a neck injury that required him to go to the hospital. You can hear him describing what happened below.

.@GeorgesStPierre reveals he suffered a neck injury during his bout MW title fight at UFC 217. Watch LIVE interview: https://t.co/TgUSYw5Q11 pic.twitter.com/JZKcD9AyIn — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 9, 2017

The fight was the first for St-Pierre since 2013. There likely won’t be as long a wait to see the mixed martial arts legend in the octagon again. Robert Whittaker is slated to be St-Pierre’s next opponent. When that takes place will depend on injuries picked up by both fighters. In addition to the neck injury suffered by St-Pierre, Whittaker is working his way back from a left knee injury he sustained against Yoel Romero in July.