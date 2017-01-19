Ad Unit
Jenna Jameson responds to vulgar zinger from Chael Sonnen

January 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson responded to a vulgar zinger she was the target of during Thursday’s Bellator 170 press conference between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen and Ortiz are fighting on Saturday in a heavily hyped fight. Sonnen is known for having a big mouth, so it’s no surprise he brought out the blasts during the press conference. That included a reference to Jameson, whom Ortiz dated for about 7 years.

Ortiz commented that Sonnen has talked his way into all of his big fights and really hadn’t earned them otherwise. Sonnen responded by saying something about Ortiz’s ex (Jameson) making money using her mouth.

The comment came back to Jameson, who tweeted this response:

How else could Jameson have played that? There really wasn’t much to say. As for Sonnen, he still remains an elite-level trash talker.

