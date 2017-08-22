Jon Jones stripped of title after testing positive for steroids

The hits keep on coming for Jon Jones.

Less than a month after defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jones tested positive for the steroid Turinabol, TMZ Sports reports. They say Jones has been stripped of his title, which will go back to Cormier, though Dana White says he hasn’t formally been stripped yet.

Jones is also facing a four-year ban for his second positive test.

This is just the latest turn in a long line of disappointments from Jones.

The mega-talented UFC light heavyweight was stripped of his title in 2015 after being arrested on hit-and-run charges. Also that year he failed a drug test after testing positive for cocaine. He also received a one-year ban after testing positive for two banned substances before his initially-scheduled fight with Cormier in 2016. Jones blamed a male enhancement medication on the positive test. Jones also had legal trouble in 2012 after being arrested for DUI.

Jones is 23-1, with the lone loss coming after a disqualification for elbows. He was widely considered to be among the greatest fighters in MMA, but his legacy is now tarnished not only by his controversies, but especially by his second failed PED test.