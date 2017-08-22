Jon Jones tweet referencing steroids goes viral after failed drug test

A tweet by Jon Jones prior to UFC 214, which made a reference to steroids, has gone viral following Jones’ failed drug test.

On Tuesday, news emerged that a sample taken from Jones prior to his fight against Daniel Cormier during last month’s UFC event tested positive for the steroid Turinabol. That makes a tweet Jones sent on July 21 incredibly ironic.

Leading up to the fight, Jones posted the below tweet saying Cormier believes the only reason Jones won the first fight between two because Jones must have been on steroids.

Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time pic.twitter.com/HMCFQBoBR4 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2017

Given the news on Tuesday, it’s not surprising this post to social media would go viral shortly after. This is Jones’ second positive test. His camp released the following statement in the wake of the findings.

Statement from Jon Jones's camp. pic.twitter.com/uMxsMWZMij — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 23, 2017

Cormier responded with a statement to MMA Fighting.

“It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Cormier said. “I’m disappointed to hear the news. It’s very emotional.

“We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened.

“In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don’t know what to think anymore. I can’t believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next.