Judge rips Conor McGregor for ‘disrespect to the court’

A judge in Ireland ripped into Conor McGregor on Thursday for his “disrespect to the court” after the famous fighter showed up tardy to pay a speeding ticket.

McGregor had previously failed to show up twice for his court appearance over the ticket, and it was looking like he was going to make it a third time before he finally showed. In the time that she was waiting for him, judge Miriam Walsh of the Blanchardstown District Court vented about the disrespect the fighter was showing.

“I’m getting nothing but fingers from Mr. McGregor. If he’s making a case he has to be here,” Walsh said to McGregor’s solicitor, via The Mirror.

“This is absolute disrespect to the court. I am very annoyed with Mr McGregor.”

McGregor apologized for being late once he did show. He pleaded guilty and paid his fine.

As he left the court, McGregor was captured saying, “come and get me” to TV cameras.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA drives away from court, saying ‘Come and get me’ pic.twitter.com/ee41k2WYwK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 30, 2017

McGregor has not fought since his April boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., a fight he reportedly made at least $100 million for. UFC boss Dana White recently expressed uncertainty over whether McGregor would fight again.