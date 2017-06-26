Justine Kish makes joke after pooping herself during UFC fight

Justine Kish fought so hard to win her fight at UFC Fight Night 112 on Sunday night that she had an embarrassing accident inside the Octagon. At least she has a great sense of humor about it.

Kish, who lost to Felice Herrig in a unanimous decision, was struggling to get out of a rear naked choke in the third round when a suspicious substance was spotted on the mat.

The real question is how did THAT get out of Justine Kush?! pic.twitter.com/BuiSzfdR5L — Parker Simpson (@ParkersWriting) June 26, 2017

Yeah, that’s exactly what you think it was. Kish, who was previously undefeated, cracked a joke at her own expense on Twitter after the fight.

If Kish ever needs to discuss the incident with someone, we know just the guy.

The reality is some nasty stuff can happen in combat sports. Blood isn’t the only thing that ends up on the mat.