Justine Kish was offered $15,000 for her soiled shorts from UFC fight

UFC fighter Justine Kish fought so hard in her loss to Felice Herrig recently that she had an accident inside the Octagon, and one insane fan is willing to spend thousands of dollars for a souvenir from the embarrassing incident.

Kish defecated while struggling to get out of a rear naked choke in the third round, and she says a fan offered to pay her $15,000 for the soiled shorts.

“The most lucrative offer I’ve got is someone messaged me and said, ‘Hey, we would love to pay’ — because I didn’t get my winnings,” Kish explained, via Anton Tabuena of Bloody Elbow. “I would say I returned back with half of what I would have liked to have had, and so the most lucrative was, ‘Hey, I would like to buy whatever kind of winnings you lost, I would like to buy your shorts for that same amount to hang them up and blah, blah blah in my man cave.’

“I was like, this is disgusting. There are some really disgusting people out there. And so they offered me $15,000 for my shorts.”

Apparently the fan wanted to add the pooped pants to his “UFC shrine.”

“Some man that wanted a man cave with my shorts – he has like a UFC (shrine),” Kish added. “He gave me his name, his email address, all these things. I really don’t want to give too much details, but that was the most lucrative offer and I’m not gonna … I mean, why? People are saying, ‘Send them over, just go do it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, alright. Well I’ll give him my information, but I don’t see how this is actually real.’”

Kish sent a hilarious tweet poking fun at herself after the incident, but you can’t blame her for being weirded out by a fan wanting to buy the shorts. There truly are some strange people out there.