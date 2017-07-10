Nate Diaz fires shots at Dana White, Conor McGregor

The world is on fire over the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather superfight coming up later this year, and UFC president Dana White is capitalizing on that with a world press tour.

Over the weekend, White bumped into McGregor in Los Angeles and the duo posed for a photo in front a private jet. And while they were all smiles, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back for ex-UFC superstar Ntae Diaz, who took to social media and lit into both White and McGregor.

You can see the tweets, which contain some inappropriate language, after the jump.

Little bitches

🖕🏼👋🏼

Got your ass beat

You lost bitch I'm the champ… https://t.co/KDD7z0Z2QK — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 10, 2017

There's 1 boss here … https://t.co/BCkuPH0BsX — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 10, 2017

In addition to proclaiming himself “the champ,” Diaz also posted a pair of photos showing both White and McGregor on the receiving end of the Stockton slap.

While White and McGregor continue to gear up for the Mayweather fight, Diaz’s MMA future appears increasingly uncertain. He’s reportedly turned down multiple offers from the UFC and said in May that he won’t even engage in discussions that don’t immediately get his competitive juices flowing or meet his financial terms.

Diaz last stepped into the octagon on August 20, 2016 at UFC 202 when he lost his rematch with McGregor via majority decision.