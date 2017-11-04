Paige VanZant says she is getting title shot at flyweight

Is she or isn’t she?

Paige VanZant appeared to share some news on Twitter Saturday night when she said that her next fight would be the winner of the 125-pound Ultimate Fighter.

My next fight is against the winner of the 125 division Ultimate Fighter. Don’t blink. — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) November 5, 2017

The UFC previously had three women’s divisions, but this year they added a 125-pound flyweight division. The winner of “The Ultimate Fighter 26” reality show will be the inaugural champion. VanZant is saying she will face that winner.

However, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto said that announcement from PVZ is premature.

Just spoke to UFC officials, who say there are no plans of a Paige VanZant 125-pound title fight being formalized as of right now. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 5, 2017

VanZant’s pronouncement didn’t sit well with some fans. The 23-year-old has lost two of her last three fights as a strawweight, which is one weight class lower. Some are wondering why she would be getting a title shot at a higher class given her poor record of late.