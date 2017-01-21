Paul Daley knocks out Brennan Ward with flying knee

Paul Daley knocked out Brennan Ward to win their fight at Bellator 170 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday with one incredible flying knee.

The knockout occurred early in the first round of their fight. Ward had Daley on the ground, but Daley was able to get to his feet. Then he backed Ward up with a vicious spinning elbow.

After getting some space, Daley delivered the incredible flying knee to win:

Paul Daley def Brennan Ward via KO #Bellator170 Multiple Angles pic.twitter.com/DYHhapR6yS — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) January 22, 2017

Daley has now won nine of his last 10 fights by knockout.

A stretcher was brought out to carry Brennan out of the cage, though he was moving his arms and gave a thumbs up.