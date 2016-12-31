Ronda Rousey will ‘think about the future’ after UFC 207 defeat

Ronda Rousey issued her first public statement since her UFC 207 loss on Saturday, thanking her fans for their support and saying she needs time to consider her future.

Rousey issued a statement to ESPN in which she was noncommittal about her future.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones,” the statement read, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. “Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda [Nunes].

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

The 29-year-old Rousey has now lost two consecutive fights, and despite some claims to the contrary, there was widespread speculation that she wouldn’t fight again after Amanda Nunes defeated her in just 48 seconds. It sounds like she’s going to give a lot of thought to stepping aside.