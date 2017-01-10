Ronda Rousey’s home defaced with graffiti

Ronda Rousey has endured a tough couple of weeks, and that rough patch now includes having her home tagged with graffiti.

The Daily Mail published photos on Tuesday of Rousey outside her home in Venice Beach, Calif. One of the photos showed a portion of the exterior of Rousey’s home defaced with graffiti. It’s unclear what the graffiti said.

Rousey, 29, was defeated by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. It was her second consecutive loss following a 12-0 start to her career.

Rousey took a year off before stepping back into the octagon following her first career defeat. She hasn’t spoken to the media since her loss to Nunes, save for a statement shared with ESPN after it. On Monday she shared a J.K. Rowling quote on Instagram about “rock bottom.”