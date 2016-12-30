Ronda Rousey mocked on Twitter after knockout loss

What a difference a year makes.

Just 14 months ago, Ronda Rousey was widely considered an inspiring figure for women and beloved athlete in sports. An intimidating presence compared to Mike Tyson, Rousey was a symbol of power, strength and beauty. She had made herself into an icon and role model for females.

And then so much of that crumbled in a matter of two fights.

First Rousey lost to Holly Holm in Nov. 2015 and was so broken up by the loss she had suicidal thoughts and needed over a year before coming back. When she finally did return, she stayed away from doing media events and insisted she was in great shape.

And then the bell rang.

Just like in her loss to Holm, Rousey was completely tagged by Amanda Nunes and lost the fight after being crushed in the stand-up game. Nunes needed just 48 seconds to destroy Rousey and win via TKO.

Afterwards, Rousey was mocked as is custom for the internet. Most of the mocking focused on a brutal photo of Rousey:

If you look closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment her face breaks pic.twitter.com/iuSr78qLMH — Chris Spags (@ChrisSpags) December 31, 2016

@BarstoolBigCat real bad visual here for Ronda pic.twitter.com/jazUVj99ud — sam dantona (@sam_dantona) December 31, 2016

This is me. You're probably wondering how I got in th– pic.twitter.com/2ySb2IKlmG — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) December 31, 2016

Me at the beg of 2016 vs me after #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/ehatQCkPVn — Ricardo Marquez (@iBlogBetter) December 31, 2016

When you get hit so hard you turn into the Mr Krabs meme for real pic.twitter.com/eSKjVkWrz4 — Chris Spags (@ChrisSpags) December 31, 2016

Probably thinking how comfortable those movie sets were #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/WQpu0Clgc7 — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) December 31, 2016

There were even jokes made about her appearance in “Entourage” the movie.

Ronda has fallen so far she gonna text Turtle "Hey…" on the way back to the hotel and Turtle aint even gonna respond. — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 31, 2016

And Nunes even got in on the fun:

There is a lot of speculation about whether Rousey will walk away from MMA and stick to movies and wrestling. Only she knows what she will do.