Friday, December 30, 2016

Ronda Rousey mocked on Twitter after knockout loss

December 30, 2016
by Larry Brown

Ronda Rousey

What a difference a year makes.

Just 14 months ago, Ronda Rousey was widely considered an inspiring figure for women and beloved athlete in sports. An intimidating presence compared to Mike Tyson, Rousey was a symbol of power, strength and beauty. She had made herself into an icon and role model for females.

And then so much of that crumbled in a matter of two fights.

First Rousey lost to Holly Holm in Nov. 2015 and was so broken up by the loss she had suicidal thoughts and needed over a year before coming back. When she finally did return, she stayed away from doing media events and insisted she was in great shape.

And then the bell rang.

Just like in her loss to Holm, Rousey was completely tagged by Amanda Nunes and lost the fight after being crushed in the stand-up game. Nunes needed just 48 seconds to destroy Rousey and win via TKO.

Afterwards, Rousey was mocked as is custom for the internet. Most of the mocking focused on a brutal photo of Rousey:

There were even jokes made about her appearance in “Entourage” the movie.

And Nunes even got in on the fun:

There is a lot of speculation about whether Rousey will walk away from MMA and stick to movies and wrestling. Only she knows what she will do.


