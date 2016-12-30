Ronda Rousey getting paid a lot of money for UFC 207
UFC fighters have long complained about not receiving a large enough piece of the pie in the business, but Ronda Rousey certainly is getting paid for her UFC 207 fight on Friday night.
Rousey is set to earn $3 million as her fight purse for UFC 207. Comparatively, her opponent Amanda Nunes is being paid $100,000.
Per NSAC, Ronda Rousey's disclosed fight purse tonight is $3 million. No win bonus. Amanda Nunes is $100k/$100k.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2016
Even though Nunes is being underpaid by a vast margin, she will receive a pay-per-view bonus.
Worth noting on main event salaries, Dana White stated Amanda Nunes is receiving a PPV bonus.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2016