Ronda Rousey getting paid a lot of money for UFC 207

UFC fighters have long complained about not receiving a large enough piece of the pie in the business, but Ronda Rousey certainly is getting paid for her UFC 207 fight on Friday night.

Rousey is set to earn $3 million as her fight purse for UFC 207. Comparatively, her opponent Amanda Nunes is being paid $100,000.

Per NSAC, Ronda Rousey's disclosed fight purse tonight is $3 million. No win bonus. Amanda Nunes is $100k/$100k. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2016

Even though Nunes is being underpaid by a vast margin, she will receive a pay-per-view bonus.