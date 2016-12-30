Ad Unit
Friday, December 30, 2016

Ronda Rousey getting paid a lot of money for UFC 207

December 30, 2016
by Larry Brown

Ronda Rousey

UFC fighters have long complained about not receiving a large enough piece of the pie in the business, but Ronda Rousey certainly is getting paid for her UFC 207 fight on Friday night.

Rousey is set to earn $3 million as her fight purse for UFC 207. Comparatively, her opponent Amanda Nunes is being paid $100,000.

Even though Nunes is being underpaid by a vast margin, she will receive a pay-per-view bonus.


Comments

