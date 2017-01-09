Ronda Rousey shares quote in cryptic Instagram post

Ronda Rousey’s social media silence is over.

We haven’t heard much from Rousey since her defeat to Amanda Nunes during UFC 207. Other than a prepared statement, she’s been quiet. That changed on Monday.

Rousey, via her Instagram account, shared a quote by J.K. Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” series.

After winning her first 12 consecutive MMA fights, Rousey has now lost her last two times in the octagon. The first was a stunning defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in a match Rousey was heavily favored. The most recent loss to Nunes came just 48 seconds into the fight.

In her statement after the Nunes fight, Rousey said she was going to take some time to reflect and think about the future. We will have to wait and see if that includes fighting again.