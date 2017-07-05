Ronda Rousey says Travis Browne tracked down ‘punks’ who robbed her

Ronda Rousey returned to her Venice Beach home one day back in January to find that thousands of dollars in possessions had been stolen, but fortunately the thieves were tracked down almost immediately.

The former UFC champion can thank her fiance for that.

In an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Wednesday, Rousey listed some of the things that were stolen when her house was burglarized.

“Someone had been squatting in my house for like three days, sleeping in my bed,” she explained. “They stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, my credit cards.”

Fortunately, Rousey says the security cameras at her home allowed the perps to be quickly identified. Travis Browne, a fellow UFC fighter who is engaged to Rousey, confronted them.

“We have security cameras, so we looked back at them and saw that there were a bunch of kids with skateboards. There’s a famous skate park right across the street because we’re in Venice,” she said. “My man’s 6-foot-7, 260 and he B-lines it straight to the skateboard park and finds the guys right away. He’s smart enough to not (smacking motion) in the middle of the park. We’d get sued pretty hard. He found the police right then and they caught them. … What little punks.”

Remember what Browne wrote on Twitter several months ago when an MMA fighter mocked Rousey? This was kind of like that, only the stakes were much higher.

Rousey did not say whether all of her belongings were returned, but she probably got a lot of them back if the culprits were caught that quickly. The perks of a good relationship, right?