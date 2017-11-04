TJ Dillashaw calls out Demetrious Johnson after UFC 217 win

TJ Dillashaw knocked out Cody Garbrandt in the second round of their fight at UFC 217 on Saturday in New York to claim the UFC Bantamweight Championship, and then he quickly set his eyes on another fighter.

Dillashaw called out Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, who is the UFC Flyweight champion.

Dillashaw afterwards: Demetrious Johnson I’m coming for you, I’m going to break you. You got that record and it’s fake. You know it. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 5, 2017

Mighty Mouse won the inaugural UFC Flyweight Championship in 2012 and has successfully defended it 11 times in a row since then. Dillashaw fights at a class above that as a bantamweight.

Dillashaw, 31, made an impressive comeback against Garbrandt in their fight. He was knocked down by Garbrandt late in the first and appeared to be in trouble, but he was saved by the bell. In the second round, he did some damage. He nailed Garbrandt with a left high kick that left his opponent stunned. He followed up with a right hand that knocked Garbrandt to the ground. He then hopped on top of Garbrandt and started pounding him until the fight was stopped at 2:41 in the second.

The defeat marked the first of Garbrandt’s career as he was previously 11-0.

It’s unclear at what weight Johnson and Dillashaw would meet if they were to fight, though previous talks had Dillashaw dropping down to 125. Dillashaw and the UFC have long wanted this fight to happen. The question is whether Johnson would approve it.