Audio of trainer Edmond Tarverdyan during Ronda Rousey’s loss

Watching Ronda Rousey lose to Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds was difficult for any of the former champion’s fans, but it was even harder for her trainer, Edmond Tarverdyan.

Audio of Tarverdyan’s commentary during Rousey’s UFC 207 loss to Nunes shows the trainer begging Rousey to move her head, hold her hands up and clinch Nunes during the short-lived fight.

Here’s a look at the audio:

At the end of the video, Nunes is seen going over to Tarverdyan to shush him.

You can tell based on the audio clip that Tarverdyan’s strategy was to let Nunes throw punches, as evidenced by his, “make her miss” instructions before the fight. Rousey let Nunes dictate, and once she was hit hard, it was over.

Tarverdyan’s strategy for this fight makes one question his thinking again, just like we did with his strategy for the fight against Holly Holm.