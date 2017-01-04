Travis Browne threatens MMA fighter Michael Page for mocking Ronda Rousey

After Holly Holm handed her the first loss of her career, Ronda Rousey credited her boyfriend, fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne, for getting her through a very dark time in her life. It would appear Rousey is getting that same level of support from Browne in the wake of her second loss.

On New Year’s Day, Bellator fighter Michael “Venom” Page joined in with the thousands of others who have been mocking Rousey on social media:

Happy New Year Everyone!!! This is the first Dance of 2017 I want to see who can do the best Rousey skank, post your Videos and hashtag #dotherousey…………..…………………. #Newdance #2017 #happynewyear #turntup #TheBestHandsDown #handsdown A video posted by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Browne caught wind of the video, and he wasn’t pleased. He threatened Page on Twitter and later deleted it, but Bro Bible captured a screenshot.

Page apparently was not intimidated, because he posted yet another video mocking Rousey a couple days later:

When you get coached by your…………. "FRIENDS" Great advice #headmovement #pivot #shutupshutupshutup @amanda_leoa A video posted by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

If Browne wants to take on everyone who taunted Rousey over her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes, he’s going to wear himself out. Just look at all the brutal memes we showed you after the fight.

Still, Rousey must appreciate the support. Her MMA career could very well be over, so she’s going to need her boyfriend more than ever now.