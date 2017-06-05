War Machine receives life sentence for attack on Christy Mack

Former MMA fighter War Machine will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole over the beating of ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

On Monday, a judge sentenced the former fighter, whose real name is Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, to a life sentence, via TMZ Sports. He will be eligible for parole in 36 years, at which point he will be 71.

War Machine spoke during the sentencing, professing his own self-hatred, comparing himself to Aaron Hernandez, and alluding to a previous suicide attempt. Mack also spoke, stating “I do know that when he gets out he will kill me.”

War Machine previously spoke of the potential life sentence as a blessing. He was originally found guilty of numerous charges, including sexual assault, coercion, battery by strangulation, and kidnapping.