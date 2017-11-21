pixel 1
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Gabby Douglas says she was also abused by former US team doctor Larry Nassar

November 21, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Gabby Douglas is the latest victim of former United States gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar to come forward.

Douglas said in a statement Tuesday that she was too was abused by Nassar.

McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, two of Douglas’ ex-teammates on the “Fierce Five” team that won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, have also come forward in the past month and said that they were abused by Nassar.

The 21-year-old Douglas was recently in the news after being criticized for a controversial response to a social media post on sexual abuse by Raisman, something that she also addressed in the above statement.

