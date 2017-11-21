Gabby Douglas says she was also abused by former US team doctor Larry Nassar

Gabby Douglas is the latest victim of former United States gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar to come forward.

Douglas said in a statement Tuesday that she was too was abused by Nassar.

Gabby Douglas releases new statement & says she was abused by team doctor Larry Nassar too https://t.co/w64L05kijn pic.twitter.com/NacusCfM99 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 21, 2017

McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, two of Douglas’ ex-teammates on the “Fierce Five” team that won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, have also come forward in the past month and said that they were abused by Nassar.

The 21-year-old Douglas was recently in the news after being criticized for a controversial response to a social media post on sexual abuse by Raisman, something that she also addressed in the above statement.