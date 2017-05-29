Lolo Jones single again, no longer dating Brad Wing

If Lolo Jones was in a relationship with New York Giants punter Brad Wing, it doesn’t appear it lasted very long.

Late Sunday night, Jones shared a funny post on Instagram that revealed she is single.

Welp back to being single and putting out thirst trap pictures again. A post shared by Lolo Jones (@lolojones) on May 28, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

“Welp back to being single and putting out thirst trap pictures again,” Jones wrote.

Jones has always been pretty open about her personal life. She was in the market for a boyfriend for a while after not having much luck on her Tinder date, and unfortunately she might be back to square one after some brief PDA with Wing. Good luck out there, Lolo.