Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over response to sexual abuse post

Simone Biles is calling out her former gymnastics teammate over a recent response to a post on sexual abuse.

On Friday, gymnast Aly Raisman tweeted a message calling for an end to victim shaming and the way that women are attacked for the way they dress.

We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help. pic.twitter.com/q9d12z0KHn — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 17, 2017

Several hours later, fellow gymnast Gabby Douglas, who twice won the gold medal with Raisman as teammates on the “Fierce Five” team at the 2012 London Olympics and again on the “Final Five” team at the 2016 Rio Games, had a controversial response to Raisman’s post. Douglas has since deleted her original tweet but has left up other replies on the subject.

Gabby Douglas with the masterclass on how to tank your brand with one tweet. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/KHG1kOuHYP — Shane Ravello (@ShaneRavello) November 17, 2017

it goes both ways. — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 17, 2017

Not long afterwards, it was another gymnast’s turn to react: Simone Biles. She called out Douglas for her response, saying that she wasn’t surprised but “expected more” while also voicing her own support for Raisman. Here is exactly what Biles, who was on that “Final Five” team in Rio as well, said:

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

This is not the first time that Douglas has come off as being an outsider among her United States gymnastics teammates, but it may very well be the most deserved after a truly bad take like that.