pixel 1
header
Friday, November 17, 2017

Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over response to sexual abuse post

November 17, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Simone Biles

Simone Biles is calling out her former gymnastics teammate over a recent response to a post on sexual abuse.

On Friday, gymnast Aly Raisman tweeted a message calling for an end to victim shaming and the way that women are attacked for the way they dress.

Several hours later, fellow gymnast Gabby Douglas, who twice won the gold medal with Raisman as teammates on the “Fierce Five” team at the 2012 London Olympics and again on the “Final Five” team at the 2016 Rio Games, had a controversial response to Raisman’s post. Douglas has since deleted her original tweet but has left up other replies on the subject.

Not long afterwards, it was another gymnast’s turn to react: Simone Biles. She called out Douglas for her response, saying that she wasn’t surprised but “expected more” while also voicing her own support for Raisman. Here is exactly what Biles, who was on that “Final Five” team in Rio as well, said:

This is not the first time that Douglas has come off as being an outsider among her United States gymnastics teammates, but it may very well be the most deserved after a truly bad take like that.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus