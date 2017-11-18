Simone Biles criticism leads to apology from Gabby Douglas

On Friday, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman used social media to call for an end to victim shaming in sexual abuse cases and attacks on women for the attire they choose to wear.

In response, fellow American gymnast Gabby Douglas, who won gold alongside Raisman at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Games, shared a controversial retort, implying women are, in part, responsible for sending the wrong message based on what they wear.

Gabby Douglas with the masterclass on how to tank your brand with one tweet. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/KHG1kOuHYP — Shane Ravello 🇹🇹 (@ShaneRavello) November 17, 2017

Simone Biles, another American gymnast who performed alongside Raisman and Douglas, took extreme offense of Douglas’ sentiment and offered a harsh criticism of her own via Twitter.

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

After facing the heat, Douglas deleted her original tweet and subsequently offered an apology to Raisman and all victims of sexual abuse.

i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017

Douglas has been repeatedly criticized for her attitude over the years, which is likely why Biles said this latest round of comments didn’t surprise her. However, Douglas made the right choice in walking back her initial comments and offering an apology. Now she should take it a step further and contact Raisman with an apology directly.