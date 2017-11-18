pixel 1
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Simone Biles criticism leads to apology from Gabby Douglas

November 18, 2017
by Dan Benton

On Friday, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman used social media to call for an end to victim shaming in sexual abuse cases and attacks on women for the attire they choose to wear.

In response, fellow American gymnast Gabby Douglas, who won gold alongside Raisman at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Games, shared a controversial retort, implying women are, in part, responsible for sending the wrong message based on what they wear.

Simone Biles, another American gymnast who performed alongside Raisman and Douglas, took extreme offense of Douglas’ sentiment and offered a harsh criticism of her own via Twitter.

After facing the heat, Douglas deleted her original tweet and subsequently offered an apology to Raisman and all victims of sexual abuse.

Douglas has been repeatedly criticized for her attitude over the years, which is likely why Biles said this latest round of comments didn’t surprise her. However, Douglas made the right choice in walking back her initial comments and offering an apology. Now she should take it a step further and contact Raisman with an apology directly.

