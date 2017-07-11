Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Simone Biles fires back on social media after being called bad role model

July 11, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Simone Biles

Simone Biles has gotten used to social media trolls since she gained fame at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, but that doesn’t mean she is able to totally ignore all the insults that are hurled her way.

Over the weekend, Biles posted a seemingly innocent photo on Instagram that showed her enjoying some time at the beach:

resting beach face

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

One Instagram follower saw the photo as an opportunity to criticize the 20-year-old for what the user described as Biles having “partied non stop for a year.” The comment struck a nerve with Biles, and she decided to fire back.

Biles very quickly realized how much different life can be in the public spotlight when she had to defend herself last year after some of her private medical information leaked. The more followers you have on social media, the more likely you are to have idiotic comments thrown your way.


