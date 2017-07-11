Simone Biles fires back on social media after being called bad role model

Simone Biles has gotten used to social media trolls since she gained fame at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, but that doesn’t mean she is able to totally ignore all the insults that are hurled her way.

Over the weekend, Biles posted a seemingly innocent photo on Instagram that showed her enjoying some time at the beach:

resting beach face A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

One Instagram follower saw the photo as an opportunity to criticize the 20-year-old for what the user described as Biles having “partied non stop for a year.” The comment struck a nerve with Biles, and she decided to fire back.

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is… #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

Biles very quickly realized how much different life can be in the public spotlight when she had to defend herself last year after some of her private medical information leaked. The more followers you have on social media, the more likely you are to have idiotic comments thrown your way.