Simone Biles poses for hilarious picture with Shaq

What happens when you put 7-foot-1 Shaquille O’Neal and 4-foot-9 Simone Biles next to each other? Hilarity happens.

Biles posted the highly amusing image on Twitter, as the two met at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

It should be noted that Biles is wearing heels and she still barely makes it past Shaq’s waist.

This is not the first time that Biles has posed with a significantly taller NBA player. Now how about posing with 7-foot-6 Yao Ming? We’ll even settle for Boban Marjanovic, the tallest active player, who stands 7-foot-3.