Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 gold medal after relay teammate guilty of doping

Usain Bolt saw his career Olympic gold count drop from nine to eight on Wednesday through no fault of his own.

The IOC announced Wednesday that the Jamaican relay team that Bolt was a part of in the 2008 Beijing Olympics was to be stripped of their gold medals after one of the team members, Nesta Carter, was found to have tested positive for a banned substance.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified,” the IOC said in a statement, via ESPN. “… the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.”

Bolt had swept the gold medals in the 100, 200, and relay events in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. He still has those individual victories, and to be completely clear, he doesn’t appear to have done anything wrong himself.