Man shot in face outside Nationals Park

Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

According to WUSA 9, police received multiple calls about a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

BREAKING: man shot in face outside @Nationals Park. Transported to hospital. — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 24, 2017

The victim was said to be conscious and breathing.

The Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg notes that there was supposed to be a job fair at the park on Tuesday morning.