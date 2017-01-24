Ad Unit
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Man shot in face outside Nationals Park

January 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

According to WUSA 9, police received multiple calls about a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was said to be conscious and breathing.

The Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg notes that there was supposed to be a job fair at the park on Tuesday morning.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus