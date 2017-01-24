Man shot in face outside Nationals Park
Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
According to WUSA 9, police received multiple calls about a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
BREAKING: man shot in face outside @Nationals Park. Transported to hospital.
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 24, 2017
The victim was said to be conscious and breathing.
The Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg notes that there was supposed to be a job fair at the park on Tuesday morning.
One of three job fairs for Nats Park concession workers was supposed to start at 10 am today https://t.co/pTTWhGft3g
— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 24, 2017