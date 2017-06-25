Christian Pulisic does his best Odell Beckham impression (Video)

New York Giants superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is as gifted an athlete as we’ve seen in decades. Not only does he shine on the football field, but he’s displayed impressive talent on the basketball court and soccer field.

Beckham has even said that soccer would have been his preferred sport of choice if not for football, but fate led him to the NFL.

In a unique parallel, 18-year-old American soccer phenom Christian Pulisic, who plays professionally for Borussia Dortmund, carved out his path in the opposite direction. And while he continues to dominate on the pitch, he’s recently showed off some of his football skills.

The U.S. soccer team shared an incredible video of Pulisic on Sunday morning that shows the midfielder doing his best — and very impressive — Beckham impression.

Beckham apparently hasn’t caught wind of Pulisic’s catch just yet, but you can bet he will. And when he does, he’ll likely provide him some well-deserved kudos on Twitter.