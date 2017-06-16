Report: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid

One of soccer’s best and most iconic players has reportedly had enough of his current club.

Sources told ESPNFC’s Samuel Marsden that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid this summer amid allegations of tax evasion. A Spanish prosecutor accused Ronaldo of using an offshore shell company to avoid paying €14.7 million — just under $16.5 million — in income tax based on his image rights.

The star forward, the source said, feels singled out due to his status as a star player and celebrity, and has told Real Madrid of his desire to leave.

“He is outraged — feels great indignation with all the speculation about, for example, the tax story,” the source said. “And he believes he was unfairly and disproportionately singled out as an example, despite having voluntarily paid [taxes]. He is, in fact, a victim of persecution in Spain and [the situation has] reached its limit with so much injustice.

“So, he is determined to leave Spain, yes. Let’s see what will happen, but he is very, very mad with all these things.”

Ronaldo has been a mainstay for Real Madrid ever since his world-record transfer there in 2009. Rumors of discontent have popped up on occasion, but at no point did they look as legitimate as this does.

Wanting to leave and actually being allowed to leave are two very different things. The 32-year-old remains Real’s most vital player, having scored 42 goals in all competitions last season, and any club interested in him would undoubtedly have to negotiate a very complex deal if Real are even willing to sanction a move. In addition, there are only a handful of European clubs that could afford him while also matching his undoubted ambition.