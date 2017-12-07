Hope Solo running for President of US Soccer

Hope Solo is running for president of the same organization that terminated her contract.

Yes, Solo announced on Facebook Thursday that she will be running for the President of US Soccer, becoming the ninth candidate to join the field. Solo also reportedly has the three nominations needed for candidacy by Tuesday’s deadline to run.

In a long essay about her decision to run, Solo detailed her roots as an underprivileged youth who couldn’t afford the financial demands of the sport. That leads her to believe that the sport is too elitist and has limited opportunities for those are are less wealthy.

“The only way for American soccer to propel itself on the world’s stage is by creating a culture that is diverse and by shedding a mentality that is no longer acceptable,” she wrote.

Solo outlined a four-point plan as part of her campaign. That includes investing in youth development; pushing for equal pay for women; making youth soccer more accessible to all; and making finances more transparent.

Solo, 36, has played for US national teams for over 20 years, and was a member of the US Women’s National Team from 2000-2016. As an elite goalie, she helped the country win two gold medals in the Olympics and one World Cup. Solo also has a controversial background, as she was suspended twice by US Soccer for different incidents, including her husband’s DUI in a team vehicle. She was also suspended for her comments about Sweden in the Olympics, but she felt the suspension was an excuse to punish her for campaigning for equal pay.