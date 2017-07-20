Jozy Altidore responds to being bitten, having nipple twisted during match

Jozy Altidore was on the receiving end of some biting and a little nipple twisting during Team USA’s 2-0 win over El Salvador in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Wednesday night, and he handled it about as well as he could have.

After having his nipple twisted earlier in the match, Altidore was bitten on the shoulder by El Salvador defender Henry Romero in the second half.

What the hell, this dude just bit Jose Altidore pic.twitter.com/ZGcrGTmKxt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 20, 2017

When asked about the unexpected abuse after the match, Altidore had a great response:

'My girl's mad at me!' – Altidore makes light of El Salvador biting incident https://t.co/gQJ6cPs7Ca pic.twitter.com/vH2j80ttMT — Goal USA (@GoalUSA) July 20, 2017

Romero’s little stunt immediately reminded fans of the infamous biting incident that took place during the 2014 World Cup. The U.S. got the last laugh, but Altidore probably could have done without the bite marks on his shoulder.