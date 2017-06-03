Lionel Messi theme park under construction in China

How much do they love Lionel Messi in China? Apparently enough to build him his own theme park.

Messi was in China this week to announce the project, which is called the “Messi Experience Park.” The park is set to open in 2019, and it seems like it will be similar to the sort of thing you see with the “NFL Experience” at the Super Bowl each year.

The complex is set to have 20 attractions, including places to play soccer. The park is an effort by China to try and increase the country’s interest in the sport.

Considering this is the same country that built a statue for Stephon Marbury, a theme park for Messi seems somewhat tame by comparison.