Megan Rapinoe says she will respect new U.S. Soccer anthem policy

Megan Rapinoe will follow U.S. Soccer’s new policy dictating that all players must stand during the national anthem.

Rapinoe did clarify that, while she will not disobey the new rule, she still firmly believes in speaking out in favor of equality however possible.

“It is an honor to represent the USA and all that we stand for — to be able to pull on the red, white and blue to play a game that I love,” Rapinoe said Monday in a statement released by her agent, via espnW. “I will respect the new bylaw the leadership at USSF has put forward. That said, I believe we should always value the use of our voice and platform to fight for equality of every kind.”

Rapinoe knelt during the anthem before a September friendly, sparking controversy. Those days are apparently over, and she will look for other ways to use her voice.