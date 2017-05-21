Tottenham’s Harry Kane secures Golden Boot following hat-trick

Tottenham striker Harry Kane secured his second consecutive Premiere League Golden Boot following a hat-trick in a 7-1 victory over Hull City on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Kane finished the year with 29 goals, including an impressive seven goals over a 72-hour span that was capped off with the aforementioned hat-trick.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku finished second with 25 goals, while Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez finished third with 24 goals.

For Kane, the amazing three-day display closed out a year in which he sought to prove he wasn’t a one-hit wonder. It’s made even more impressive when considering Kane had to overcome two very serious injuries that limited him to only 30 matches this season.

In total, Kane has now scored 78 goals in 113 Premier League matches for Tottenham. He aims to reach 100 by the end of next season.

“I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season,” Kane told the Independent. “The biggest thing I’m proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals [in all competitions] is a big achievement.”