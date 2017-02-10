Ad Unit
Alabama softball pitcher Alexis Osorio throws 19-strikeout perfect game

February 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Alabama softball pitcher Alexis Osorio made quite the statement in her season debut on Friday.

Osorio, a junior who was a second-team All-American last year, pitched a perfect game in a 6-0 win over Coastal Carolina. She sat down all 21 batters she faced, striking out 19. Her 19 strikeouts broke the school record.

Alabama’s Twitter account added a few details about the historical significance of the perfecto.

Osorio is a riseball pitcher who is a strikeout specialist. She whiffed 273 batters in 184.2 innings last year and had 227 strikeouts as a freshman.


