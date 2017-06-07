Kellogg’s suing tennis player over Special K nickname

An Australian tennis player is being sued by food giant Kellogg’s over the use of his “Special K” nickname.

The Adelaide Advertiser says Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis is being sued in federal court in Adelaide over his use of the name, which is the same name used for one of Kellogg’s popular cereal brands. The food company seeks to prevent Kokkinakis from using the nickname on branded tennis clothing.

In the opposing corner, Kokkinakis has the “Kokkinakis Special K” trademark owned by a company run by the player’s father.

The 21-year-old Adelaide native has reached a career-high ranking of No. 69. He and fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios have teamed up in doubles since they were juniors.

Kokkinakis’ lawyer would not comment on the matter to the Advertiser while it’s in court.

