Alexis Ohanian supporting Serena and Venus Williams in Melbourne
Alexix Ohanian may be engaged to Serena Williams, but his support seems to extend equally to his future sister-in-law, Venus.
Ohanian got engaged to Serena in late December, the two announced on social media. The Reddit co-founder then joined Serena in Melbourne for her first major of the year — the Australian Open.
He has been supporting her during her matches and posting on social media from Melbourne:
Ohanian also has been attending Venus Williams’ matches and supporting her too:
With the sisters meeting in the finals of the Australian Open, Ohanian is “grateful” to witness history.
Serena is seeking her 23rd grand slam title and seventh Australian win. Venus is hoping to win her first Australian and eighth grand slam overall.