Alexis Ohanian supporting Serena and Venus Williams in Melbourne

Alexix Ohanian may be engaged to Serena Williams, but his support seems to extend equally to his future sister-in-law, Venus.

Ohanian got engaged to Serena in late December, the two announced on social media. The Reddit co-founder then joined Serena in Melbourne for her first major of the year — the Australian Open.

He has been supporting her during her matches and posting on social media from Melbourne:

Back in the office. A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

Ohanian also has been attending Venus Williams’ matches and supporting her too:

Match point. Great job, sis. A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

With the sisters meeting in the finals of the Australian Open, Ohanian is “grateful” to witness history.

This is going to be a historic #WilliamsFinals at the #AusOpen. I'm so proud and grateful to witness this. I hope you all will be watching these two legends AKA my fiance and sister. @zebra.h A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

Serena is seeking her 23rd grand slam title and seventh Australian win. Venus is hoping to win her first Australian and eighth grand slam overall.