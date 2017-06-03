Andre Agassi coaching Novak Djokovic for free

Andre Agassi is one of a kind.

Agassi recently took on a role as a part-time coach for Novak Djokovic, and the retired 8-time grand slam winner says he is not even charging the Serbian star any money. Instead, Agassi is coaching on his own dime as a way to give back to the sport of tennis in general.

Agassi spoke with Boris Becker, a former player who previously coached Djokovic, for an interview on Eurosport. In the interview, Agassi revealed that he coaches on his own time and his own dime.

Agassi charla con Becker: "Ayudo a Novak sin pedirle nada a cambio. Me costeo yo todo". Sorprendente. ( @Eurosport_UK) pic.twitter.com/vUN8hcf1w6 — José Morón (@jmgmoron) June 2, 2017

“I do it on my own time, I do it on my own dime,” Agassi told Becker in the interview. “I don’t want anything. I want to help him. And it helps the game. Him at his best is good for the game, and it’s a way I can contribute, hopefully.”

Agassi began advising Djokovic at the French Open. He said in the interview that he was also willing to help Nole at Wimbledon, too.

Djokovic has been struggling over the past year. He advanced to the fourth round at Roland Garros with a five-set win on Friday.