Andy Roddick’s wife explains why he threw tennis trophies in trash

Roddick, however, threw away his tennis trophies because they didn’t define success to him. He didn’t seem to care much about them. His wife, model/actress Brooklyn Decker, was not happy with Roddick’s decision.

“It was really upsetting,” Decker told People.com. “He did it one day when I was out of town. [He] decided that ‘these don’t mean success to me, these don’t define me and I don’t really care to have these material things sitting around the house,’ so he threw them in the trash. I think he saved a few but they are not on display.”

The U.S. Open title was the lone Grand Slam victory of Roddick’s career. He did not throw away that trophy, but Decker said it is currently loaned to the Tennis Hall of Fame for a temporary exhibit. They don’t have any tennis trophies on display in their family’s home.

Roddick and Decker have a 1-year-old son, Hank. Roddick now runs the Andy Roddick Foundation, which supports children in low-income communities.