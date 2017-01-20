Caroline Wozniacki fires back at Rory McIlroy, tells him to ‘move on’

Caroline Wozniacki was surprised to hear Rory McIlroy talking about the former couple’s relationship in a recent interview, and the tennis star has a very simple message for McIlroy in response.

Get over it.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror on Thursday, Wozniacki at first claimed to have nothing to say about McIlroy’s comments.

“I saw it alright, but I do not really have anything to say,” Wozniacki said. “Was I surprised? Yes.”

Woz then got a bit more personal.

“It’s a little dead by now. It is three years ago, so I don’t understand why he keeps bringing it up,” she added. “I don’t think there is any reason to. He looks like he is a good place in his life, so he surely he must move on.”

McIlroy is now happily engaged to former PGA employee Erica Stoll. He insisted he holds no ill will toward Wozniacki, but some of the things he said were unflattering, to say the least. You can read McIlroy’s comments here.

McIlroy won two majors and was named PGA Tour Player of the Year in the months after he abruptly split with Wozniacki, so it seems like not dating her has been good for his career. As Woz said, the two broke up a long time ago. You can’t blame her for being annoyed that she still has to answer questions about her ex.