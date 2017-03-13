Caroline Wozniacki calls giving Maria Sharapova a wildcard ‘direspectful’

Maria Sharapova, who will become eligible to return from her doping suspension next month, has been given a wildcard entry into the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuggart. Sharapova’s invitation has rubbed a number of people the wrong way, including Caroline Wozniacki.

When Sharapova returns, she will have served a 15-month ban for testing positive for meldonium at the Australian Open in January 2016. Because she is no longer ranked in the world rankings, the only way she can secure a spot in WTA tournaments before working her way back up is with wildcard invitations. Wozniacki feels it is “disrespectful” that Sharapova has already gotten one.

“I think everyone deserves a second chance… but at the same time, I feel like when a player is banned for drugs, I think that someone should start from the bottom and fight their way back,” Wozniacki said, according to BBC Sport. “I think it’s very questionable allowing – no matter who it is – a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week.”

Wozniacki’s gripe is that Sharapova will still be suspended when the Porsche Gran Prix begins on April 24.

“From the tournament side, it’s disrespectful to the other players and the WTA,” Wozniacki said.

Tournaments are obviously looking to boost ratings and earn as much money as possible, but Wozniacki is not the only one who thinks players who have been found guilty of doping should have to work their way back into the rankings. A prominent men’s tennis player recently made some very similar remarks about Sharapova.