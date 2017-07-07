Father of tennis player furious she went on date with Nick Kyrgios

18-year-old tennis players remain subject to the rules of their fathers, particularly when they stay out late with one of the sport’s notorious bad boys.

Chelsea Samways, an 18-year-old British tennis player, is in big trouble at home after being photographed early Tuesday morning with Nick Kyrgios, who had controversially pulled out of his Wimbledon match a day earlier, citing a hip injury.

Samways’s father, Lawrence, made clear that this wasn’t acceptable, putting his daughter on blast in a hilariously public fashion.

“Chelsea’s grounded,” Lawrence Samways told MailOnline. “My daughter is only 18 and a sweet girl. She’s been out all time of the night. I don’t like it. So I’ve taken her car away. She won’t be going out like that again.”

His strongest words, however, were reserved for Kyrgios, whose reputation as an immature bad boy precedes him.

“If Kyrgios was here now I’d knock him out,” Lawrence Samways added. “In fact I’d like to knock him out.”

Kyrgios has behaved extremely immaturely before, with moments of scorn from players and fans alike. It’s no surprise that someone wouldn’t want their 18-year-old daughter out with him into the wee hours of the morning.